FUTURE options for a popular pub are being evaluated after a tenancy came to an end ‘abruptly’ due to coronavirus.

The Crown Inn, in Pontllanfraith, has been boarded up to prevent any potential damage, prompting concerns from some in the community that it will not re-open.

A petition calling for it to re-open has been signed by more than 600 people.

It says: “The Crown Inn has been a staple point for many people of Pontllanfraith. Of which, we all have fond memories.

“Let’s save the pub and help to create more memories in a place that truly has its community as its heart.”

Llanover Estate, property managers of the pub, said there are “no immediate plans” regarding the building.

A spokesman said it is “evaluating the position”.

“It’s simply an end of tenancy situation,” the spokesman said. “The lease has ended abruptly due to Covid-19 and we are taking back possession to secure the premises.

“The measures are what any responsible managing agent would do.”

The spokesman said the property has been protected to stop it being “damaged or looted”.

Cara Owen, who started the petition, said the popular pub is “at the heart of the community”.

“We started a petition and within 24 hours we got over 400 signatures showing the community is truly behind our fight,” she said.

“There are a lot of people who use the pub to catch up with one another, particularly some of the older gentlemen in the area who call in for a catch up and a chat.

“It’s a really well-used pub.”