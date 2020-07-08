A TEENAGE photographer from Newport has come up with an innovative way to continue carrying out photoshoots of newborn babies, while observing the lockdown restrictions.

Kathryn Davies, 19, from Lliswerry, launched her photography business ‘Kath D Photography’ around seven months ago.

But she, along with the rest of the country, faced a speedbump when coronavirus hit, meaning she was unable to carry out regular photoshoots.

Kathryn Davies

“Just as I was starting to grow my business the pandemic hit," she said. "With all the restrictions in place it had to come to a stop.

“I was disappointed that I wouldn’t be able to do any photoshoots for the next couple of months, but it actually worked in my favour. I completed the first year of my degree and I couldn’t go to my waitressing jobs, so I had much more time on my hands."

Undeterred, Ms Davies started carrying out socially-distanced shoots outside - sand said she was "inundated" with requests for photoshoots of newborn babies.

With the weather being typically unpredictable, she soon came up with the innovative idea of using a car boot as a mini-studio for photos of newborns.

"The idea is totally my own," she said. "The boot provides a safe, raised, flat platform while protecting from the wind and rain and strong rays of sunshine.

What the set-up looks like

“Mum can stand with the baby and I can photograph from a safe two metre distance. We remain outdoors where the risk of Covid-19 is less, and mum has to provide a blanket for the baby to lie on.

“Throughout the whole shoot the baby will only come into contact with their own blanket and nothing else. I confirm beforehand that no one has any symptoms.

Darcie Jones-Richards

“This also had the benefit of allowing me to be completely mobile and go to mums who wouldn’t of been able to get to a studio without public transport.

Hugo Lee Saunders

“I adapted quickly to the change and it may be a long time before I consider it safe enough to go back to indoor photoshoots. This is definitely the safest option for everybody involved."

For bookings with Kath D Photography head to ‘Kath D Photography’ on Facebook or email kathdphotography@gmail.com. The service is offered in Newport and surrounding areas - Cwmbran, Risca, Rogerstone.