A THUG who spat at police officers during the coronavirus crisis as they were trying to help him has been locked up.
Robert Paul Davies, 45, from Newport, was condemned for his disgusting actions and which saw him jailed for more than six months.
He spat at officers at Ystrad Mynach police station on April 11 following his arrest in Cwmbran.
Davies pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault and public disorder.
Three days after that incident, he admitted an assault by beating on a woman in Newport as well as causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.
The city’s magistrates’ court heard how Davies spat at police after the “sustained verbal abuse of the officers who were merely trying to check on the defendant's welfare”.
Davies, of Clytha Square, was jailed for a total of 29 weeks.
He was also ordered to pay £300 in compensation after his release from prison.
Outside the court, a Gwent Police spokesperson, referring to the assaults on the officers, said: “The safety of our officers is of utmost importance to the force.
“During this unprecedented health crisis, our officers continue to serve our communities and do their very best to keep everyone safe.
“We will not tolerate any assault on an officer, member of staff or other emergency service worker who is carrying out their public duty.”