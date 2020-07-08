ROCK wildman Liam Gallagher has confessed to stealing a combine harvester while recording at a Monmouthshire studio.

Liam and fellow Oasis member Bonehead took the giant farm machine on a mile-long spin to have a "little snoop" on their fellow Mancunians the Stone Roses in the middle of the night.

Oasis were recording debut album Definitely Maybe at the Rockfield studio near Monmouth when they learned the Roses were at another studio nearby - and set off to spy on their rival rockers.

The pair climbed up a ladder onto the combine harvester on a one-mile journey.

Liam said: "We went to have a f***ing little snoop on the Stone Roses that night - Bonehead drove the combine harvester over there in the middle of the night.

"It was: 'Right, what the f*** are they up to?' because they hadn't been doing anything for three years.

"I'm on about a proper combine harvester - ones that you've got a get a ladder up to and its miles up.

"He starts in one go and off we f***ing go, crawling down the road with the big f***ing lights on. It looked bonkers.

"We drove it in turned the lights off and rolled out like something out of The Professionals.

"We popped up and we could hear some f**ing bassline and some drums going on - we didn't get caught.

"We left the combine harvester there and I think we got caught by someone, we went in and had a little chat with Ian Brown.

"They were playing some songs and stuff - we might have had a spliff and that and then we f***ing f***ed off.

"And I think they did it the next night. They came over on a tractor. We were in bed."

Oasis returned to Rockfield to record their second album (What's the Story) Morning Glory in 1995.

Liam - speaking as part of a documentary on Rockfield studio - told how he and brother Noel had one of their biggest ever fights while making the record at the studio.

He said: "We were completely still off our heads.

"You lived there and you didn't leave the studio until you had your album finished. It's like the Big Brother house but with tunes.

"There was loads of pubs in town so it would be like get in there and f***ing smash it out and then f***ing pub. We just loved being in the pub."

Wildman Liam said one day he'd been in the pub all afternoon when he returned to the studio with some people he'd been drinking with.

He said: "We had a little argument and that was it.

"There was cricket bats and air rifles. Noel might have used a cricket bat to hit me or just to wave it at my head I don't remember much.

"There was just a lot of f***ing running around and throwing s*** at people.

"I just remember him getting in the car and driving off and I was just stood there like a wild bastard just going: 'Come on you f***ing s***bag.'

"That was the story of the band's life really. It would be good one minute and then it would be chaotic the next.

"Until the poor lad had enough one night in Paris and he took his ball home. That was when we split."

A programme documenting Rockfield's history and the albums made there will be broadcast on Saturday, July 18, at 9pm on BBC Two Wales and on BBC Four across the UK.

As well as Oasis guests on the show include Ozzy Osbourne, Coldplay, The Charlatans, Manic Street Preachers and the Boo Radleys.