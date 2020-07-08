PLANS to relocate an equestrian centre to the former Alice Springs Golf Club near Usk have been approved by councillors, despite concerns over a new property on the site.
Park Dressage, in Goytre, is planning on relocating to the golf club site because its current location is “impractical”, and the move would allow for expansion.
However, questions were raised by councillors in Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee over the plans which included two stable blocks, an indoor arena, a four-bedroom house, a dressage-standard manege, and an access track from the road.
Concerns were raised about the size of the house and what might happen to it in the future if the business were to fail.
Several councillors suggested a site visit, however the plans were eventually approved by the committee.
Cllr Phil Murphy said: “We shouldn’t defer for a for site visit.
“It’s a much better site than where they are now. It gets rid of the danger.”
The council received two objections to the plans from neighbours, who cited concerns over setting a precedent for similar developments in the future, and the safety of the horses with the proposed entrance.
Letters of support were also received by the council.
One references the applicant, Amanda Leaker, who represents Wales in dressage and coaches for the national development programme for coaching in excellence in equestrian sport.
Councillors at the meeting recognised the importance of supporting rural businesses in Monmouthshire and approved the plans.