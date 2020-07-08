TWO drug dealers are facing prison sentences after they pleaded guilty to trafficking amphetamine.
Gareth Walbyoff, 48, of King Street, Brynmawr, and Scott Travis, 30, of no fixed abode, Brynmawr admitted to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.
The offences were committed between January 1 and February 12.
Walbyoff pleaded guilty to the offence at Cardiff Crown Court today while Tavis admitted his responsibility earlier this year.
MORE NEWS
Thug who spat at police officers during coronavirus jailed
Suspected drug dealer to go on trial over alleged £6m cocaine haul
Four men appear in court on cocaine conspiracy charges after police raids
Sentence was adjourned to a date to be fixed and both defendants were remanded in custody until then.