KFC lovers unite as the fast food chain has launched a new competition - and the prize is a year’s worth of chicken.

KFC says it is looking for the company’s biggest fan to be honoured in its Superfan Hall of Fame.

How can I enter the competition?





When launching the competition, KFC asked those looking to apply, "Have you ever penned a letter of love to the red, white and gold(en drumsticks)? Did your heart break when KFC closed its doors during lockdown... only to drown your sorrows in some (questionable) homemade fried chicken? Or maybe you've even collected every KFC artefact since the first UK restaurant opened its doors in 1965? If this is you, we want to know."

Comedian Bash the Entertainer is helping to launch the competition, and says that people can show their love in any way they like, explaining, "Write a poem, write a song, write a rap, or even a dance."

KFC notes that "there are no limits to prove your love for KFC's crispy, golden chicken... be as creative as possible; whether it's a poem, a short video or a selfie in the drive-thru, the choice is yours. No entry is too big nor too small in the Colonel's eyes."

To enter, visit KFC’s Facebook page and leave a comment proving that you are the chain’s ultimate fan.

What will I win?





Not only will the lucky winner receive a year's supply of KFC and a spot in the Hall of Fame, they will also win a specially made ceramic KFC bucket with a picture of their face on it.

When is the closing date?





Entry to the competition closes on 14 July.

Is KFC open?





KFC has now opened its doors to dine-in customers in England as lockdown measures are relaxed, with a number of safety measures now in place, including hand sanitiser, capacity limits and Perspex screens.