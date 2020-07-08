PLANS have been submitted to demolish The Solar Strand Hotel in Crosskeys and build 11 homes on the site.

The former hotel off High Street could be redeveloped to provide 10 houses and one bungalow.

The outline planning application only deals with access, layout and landscaping; all other matters will be considered at a later date, subject to approval.

A design and access report for the development describes the location of the hotel as “sustainable” because of its closeness to a railway station and bus stops.

Concerns about the development had been raised by five residents in the pre-application consultation over parking provision. Specifically, the overspill into nearby roads and the potential for congestion.

Other issues raised included a loss of a historical feature, an increase in noise, a loss in privacy and permanent employment issues.

However the design and access statement says: “The principle of the development was supported, but it was advised that further revisions be made to the layout to improve the level of private amenity space and public open space within the site.”

Although it has not yet been revealed how big these houses would be, the application says that 10 of the houses will be two-storey, while one will be a single-storey house. All of the houses will benefit from off-street parking.

The planning application will be considered by Caerphilly council in the coming months.