CHANCELLOR of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has today outlined how businesses will be supported through the UK's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is the overview of the support which the Chancellor outlined, and whether it will apply in Wales.
Everything set out in the Chancellor's statement will apply to those in Wales, unless stated otherwise below.
- A Job Retention Bonus will be introduced to help firms keep furloughed workers. UK Employers will receive a one-off bonus of £1,000 for each furloughed employee who is still employed as of 31 January 2021.
- A new £2 billion Kickstart Scheme will also be launched to create hundreds of thousands of new, fully subsidised jobs for young people across the country. Those aged 16-24, claiming Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment, will be eligible. Funding available for each six-month job placement will cover 100 per cent of the National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week – and employers will be able to top this wage up.
- Businesses will be given £2,000 for each new apprentice they hire under the age of 25. This is in addition to the existing £1,000 payment the government already provides for new 16-18-year-old apprentices and those aged under 25 with an Education, Health and Care Plan. It is not believed this will apply in Wales as education and training is devolved.
- A £111 million investment to triple the scale of traineeships in 2020-21 ensuring more young people have access to high-quality training. It is not believed this will apply in Wales as education and training is devolved.
- £17 million of funding to triple the number of sector-based work academy placements in 2020-21. It is not believed this will apply in Wales as education and training is devolved.
- Nearly £900 million to double the number of work coaches to 27,000
- More than a quarter of a million more young people to benefit from an extra £32 million investment in the National Careers Service.
- A £3 billion green investment package that could help support around 140,000 green jobs and upgrade buildings and reduce emissions. This will not apply to Wales.
- The government’s new 'Eat Out to Help Out' discount scheme will provide a 50 per cent reduction for sit-down meals in cafes, restaurants and pubs across the UK from Monday to Wednesday every week throughout August 2020.
- The rate of VAT applied on most tourism and hospitality-related activities will also be cut from 20 per cent to 5 per cent. This will save households around £160 per year on average and, together with the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme, will support more than 2.4 million staff at more than 150,000 businesses.
- A temporary increase to the Nil Rate Band of Residential SDLT (Stamp Duty) from £125,000 to £500,000 until March 31, 2021. In England and Northern Ireland nearly 9 out of 10 people getting on or moving up the property ladder will pay no Stamp Duty at all. This will not apply to Wales as Stamp Duty is controlled by the Welsh Government - here it is called Land Transaction Tax.
