THERE are no new coronavirus deaths in Gwent, Public Health Wales (PHW) report.
It means there have been no laboratory-confirmed deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board for eight straight days.
There are two new cases of Covid-19 in Gwent.
There is one new case in both Newport and Blaenau Gwent.
265 tests were carried out in the region for today's figures.
READ MORE: How badly hit Gwent could be in second wave of Covid
Across Wales, four more people have died after contracting Covid-19.
And there are 13 new cases of the disease - up from seven reported cases yesterday.
READ MORE: Chancellor outlines plan to help UK 'bounce back' - here's how it affects Wales
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment