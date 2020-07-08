THERE are no new coronavirus deaths in Gwent, Public Health Wales (PHW) report.

It means there have been no laboratory-confirmed deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board for eight straight days. 

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in Gwent.

There is one new case in both Newport and Blaenau Gwent. 

265 tests were carried out in the region for today's figures.

Across Wales, four more people have died after contracting Covid-19.

And there are 13 new cases of the disease - up from seven reported cases yesterday.

