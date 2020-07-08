Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Despite the fact that many of the lockdown measures have been lifted, many companies are still allowing—or even requiring—their employees to work from home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While our experts previously scoured the Internet for everything you need to work remotely, warmer weather (and months in quarantine) has all of us itching to get outside.

If you want to soak up the sun this summer—and want a change of scenery from the four walls of your home office—we've rounded up 12 highly-rated products that will make working outside possible. Whether it's an umbrella that clips onto your chair for shade or a must-have WiFi range extender, these are the things you need to create an outdoor office space.

1. A mini fan that plugs right into your laptop

All you need is a USB port. Credit: EasyAcc

When it's 30+ degrees outside, you'll likely get hot and sweaty even just sitting at the table typing away. To keep yourself at least somewhat cool, consider a tiny-but-mighty desk fan like this one, which plugs directly into the USB port on your laptop. It has over 1,200 rave reviews for being easy to adjust (there are three different speeds along with a head that you can tilt to any angle) and for having surprisingly strong airflow.

Get the EasyAcc USB Desk Fan from Amazon for £14.59

2. A cooling pad to keep your laptop from overheating

This pad will keep both your laptop and your wrists happy. Credit: Havit

You might like soaking up the sun, but your laptop does not—and the hotter it gets outside, the harder your device has to work to stay cool. Enter this cooling pad, which has over 11,400 (!!) reviews on Amazon. People love that it's lightweight and portable (perfect for carrying back and forth between inside and outside) and that it keeps your laptop cool without being loud and obnoxious (the fans are surprisingly quiet!). Bonus: It double as an adjustable ergonomic laptop stand as well.

Get the Havit Laptop Cooling Pad from Amazon for £29.99

3. A top-rated wifi extender for faster internet

Waiting for pages to load? A WiFi extender could help. Credit: Netgear

The further you are from your house, the further you are from your WiFi. So a WiFi extender like this Netgear one—which has over 16,000 reviews on Amazon—will most definitely come in handy. Our own video producer here at Reviewed, Melissa Rorech, uses it and says it's solved all of her spotty Internet issues and gives her faster speeds no matter where she is at home (it provides coverage up to 1,000 feet!).

Get the Netgear EX3700 WiFi Range Extender from Amazon for £34.99

4. An outdoor extension lead

This cord is sturdy and weather resistant. Credit: Amazon

Because you don't want to have to run inside every time your laptop battery runs low, get yourself the outdoor extension lead. It's well-constructed and weather-resistant, provides more than enough power to keep your devices charged up, and is a whopping 15 metres long so you aren't forced to sit right outside the door.

Get the Masterplug Weatherproof Outdoor Extension Lead from Amazon for £28

5. A foldable desk you can set up anywhere

This computer desk doesn't require any assembly. Credit: Amazon

No patio table? No problem. All you need is this folding desk from Amazon, which boasts a 4.7-star rating from over 750 reviewers. They rave that it's sturdy and portable and incredibly easy to set up—it folds right up into place. Not only that but customers say they like that it's spacious enough to fit a laptop and other devices.

Get the Need Computer Desk from Amazon for £75.99

6. A lightweight desk chair that's easy to move around

Lightweight lumbar support. Credit: Wayfair

Working outside sounded like a great idea until you realised you'd have to lug your heavy oak office chair all the way from your home office upstairs out to the patio. Save yourself some trouble (and save your nice chair from getting dinged up) by getting a lightweight, portable office chair like this one to roll outside easily. With almost 100 positive reviews on Wayfair, the 14 kg chair is praised for its lumbar support, comfortable cushion, and, most importantly, breathable mesh back that's perfect for sitting—and sweating—in the sun.

Get the Hillard Office Chair from Wayfair for £129.99

7. A lap desk so you can lounge while you work

Prop your laptop up comfortably. Credit: AmazonOne of the big perks of working outside is being able to get a good tan while also answering those important emails and meeting all your deadlines. This lap desk—which has over 600 reviews—helps you do just that, by sitting comfortably on your lap while you lounge outside. People love that it's sturdy yet lightweight and cushioned and that it also has a slot for your phone along with a built-in mousepad.

Get the Huanuo Laptop Tray from Amazon for £45.99

8. An umbrella that clips right onto your chair for shade

Take a break from the sun with this clip-on umbrella Credit: Amazon

You want to sit in the shade for a bit but your entire yard is in the bright sun and you don't feel like dealing with the hassle of setting up an actual patio r beach umbrella. Meet the solution. This umbrella clips easily onto any chair for instant shade.

Get the Kikilive Umbrella from Amazon for £29.89

9. Our favourite noise-cancelling headphones

Headphones on, noise out. Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Between the neighbours mowing the lawn and your own children running riot in the garden, there are tons of distractions outside that can make focusing on that meeting you're stuck in feel impossible. That's where a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones comes in. Of all the ones we've tested, we like Sony WH-1000XM3’s the best because they're comfortable to wear for hours and can block almost any volume of sounds. Plus, you can even customise the noise cancellation to choose just how much of the outside world you can hear.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM3 from Amazon for £247.87

10. An insulated Yeti water bottle to keep you hydrated

You can't go wrong with a Yeti. Credit: Yeti

Even if you're just sitting at your patio table hunched over your laptop, it's still important to stay hydrated when you're outside. And since nobody wants to be sipping warm water, here at Reviewed, we recommend the popular Yeti Rambler. Our experts found it to be one of the best water bottles for keeping beverages icy cold (it's made with double-walled insulation and stainless steel) and we like that it has a large capacity and an extra-wide mouth for easy sipping.

Get the Yeti Rambler 26 Oz. Water Bottle from Yeti for £39.99

11. An easy-to-apply sunscreen stick

Goes on smoother, stays on longer. Credit: Neutrogena

So you have the cooling pad and the screen cover to protect your laptop—but what about protecting yourself? Rather than risking liquid lotions and messy sprays around your devices, use this highly-rated sunscreen stick from Neutrogena, which has hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon. Not only does it swipe on easily with no mess but it also provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and is both oil- and oxybenzone-free.

Get Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Stick with Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ from Amazon for £19.99

12. A solar-powered charger for your devices

It's tiny but mighty. Credit: Blavor

Put all that sunshine to good use with this best-selling solar-powered charger from Amazon, which is water-, dust-, and shock-proof. According to its 2,000+ reviewers, the rugged charger is compact and lightweight yet powerful—it can charge an iPhone three times over before it needs to be recharged. It has a USB, USB-C, and micro USB port and can even charge your devices wirelessly. Perfect for when you're working somewhere that isn't near a power outlet, like at the park or the beach.

Get the Blavor Solar Power Bank from Amazon for £25.99

