DESPITE the drop in confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Wales, there is still need for caution.

This is according to NHS Wales' chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall, who was speaking at the Welsh Government’s daily coronavirus briefing yesterday.

Dr Goodall said the NHS is now preparing to counter a possible second peak.

MORE NEWS:

“We have a nationwide test trace protect service in place,” he said.

“This will play a key role in reducing the risk of infection as lockdown is eased.

“NHS services are continuing to use technology wherever possible.

“Health boards are now planning for winter, this will include making capacity available for the possibility of a second peak.”

He said that the NHS in Wales was also looking at an expanded flu vaccination this winter, an already difficult time for the health service.

“We are also looking at new approaches to emergency care,” he said.

“Emergency services will always be available to those who need them.”

In the most recent statistics at time of printing, there had been no new deaths from Covid-19 and two new confirmed cases in Gwent.

“There are 529 Covid-related patients in Welsh hospitals today,” said Dr Goodall.

“This is far lower than the peak in April.

“More than half of our critical care beds are available.”

Dr Goodall said that, while many areas of Wales were reporting no new cases and that the death rate was continuing to fall, “these are not just figures”.

He expressed his condolences to the families who had lost loved ones.

Many of those who have lost their lives were residents in care homes across Wales.

Asked if more could have been done to ensure the safety of that proportion of the population, Dr Goodall said: “We’ve tried from the outset to ensure there was a focus on care homes when policy was put in place.

“There was significant support provided in the form of PPE in the sector.

“If I look back on recent weeks compared with last year, there were fewer discharges within that time.

“It’s been important to continue to provide policy guidance, based on learning and experience.

“The NHS was wanting to make sure that, at all times, there was a focus on patient safety.”

Asked whether Wales would be adopting a mandate for people to wear face coverings, Dr Goodall said that this was being “considered seriously”.

“It’s not mandated in Wales but it is part of the advice,” he said.

“We will undertake our own reviews too.”