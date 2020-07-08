A DRINK-DRIVER caught more than twice the legal limit has been jailed and banned from the roads for more than four years.
Frantisek Gabor, 39, of James Street, Newport, was also locked up for a separate offence of failing to provide a specimen.
The city’s magistrates’ court heard how the Czech national admitted driving a Kia Picanto along Chepstow Road in February when he gave a reading of 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
On July 5, Gabor was stopped again by police and failed to provide them with a specimen of breath.
The defendant pleaded guilty to both offences and failing to surrender.
Gabor was jailed for a total of 24 weeks and banned from driving for 51 months.
He must also pay a £122 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.