CONTENTIOUS plans for up to 125 homes on the site of former council offices in Pontllanfraith have been approved by Caerphilly council.

The Chartist Gardens scheme, a collaboration between Caerphilly council and housing association Pobl, included 83 affordable homes, but it faced opposition over its impact on the neighbouring Sir Harold Finch Memorial Park.

The park was named in memory of the former MP who represented Bedwellty between 1950 and 1970, and it was designated a site of special scientific interest in 1987.

A petition to save it from housing development was signed by 1,308 people, saying building on the site would “alter the landscape forever.”

The plans were initially rejected in a planning meeting last month, however this was overturned today (July 8).

Councillors voted to give planning permission for the development, citing the need for affordable homes.

The council’s cabinet member for finance, performance and planning, Cllr Eluned Stenner said: “This decision to build 83 socially rented and affordable homes on this vacant brownfield site will provide much needed housing for residents who have been priced out of the market.

“The cost of home ownership is still out of reach for many people, so as a local authority we have to do whatever we can to help families into suitable new housing.”

Local ward member, Cllr Colin Gordon, said: “66 per cent on this site will be socially rented and affordable housing. This is unprecedented in modern times, so it was the right decision.”

Speaking after the meeting, Beverley Harmer, the granddaughter of the former MP, said she was “hugely disappointed”.

Ms Harmer raised concerns over biodiversity and highlighted its location next to the local nature reserve.

Independent group councillor, Kevin Etheridge, said it was a disappointing decision to prioritise housing over the environment, ecology and open green spaces.