A RACIST thug has been jailed for an attack in which he spat in the face of a takeaway worker.
Ieuan Lee Beaton, from Ebbw Vale, was jailed for assaulting the Kurdish man at the town’s Flames Kebab fast food outlet.
His victim was left shocked after he was set upon by the 22-year-old earlier this year at the Bethcar Street outlet.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how Beaton left the takeaway without having paid for his kebab and was confronted.
Beaton, of Libanus Road, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault, racially aggravated harassment and the theft of the kebab.
The offences were committed on March 13.
The court heard that custody was inevitable because the crimes were "racially aggravated and there was greater harm as there was spitting in a time of Covid-19 and the victim was at his place of work".
The defendant also admitted a separate charge of criminal damage on a car belonging to a woman in Tredegar on July 2.
Magistrates jailed Beaton for a total of 28 weeks and he was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge upon his release from prison.
The defendant was also prohibited from contacting either victim for two years after restraining orders were imposed.