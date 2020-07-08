THE prime minister is "threatening to overrule the rule of law" by pledging to build an M4 bypass in Newport, according to a local member of the Senedd.

Delyth Jewell accused Boris Johnson of disrespecting Wales and of "picking the mother of all constitutional battles" by promising to build a relief road around the city.

Transport decisions in Wales are the statutory responsibility of the Welsh Government, and it was first minister Mark Drakeford who decided to end the so-called 'Black Route' relief road project last year.

But in the House of Commons today, Mr Johnson repeated claims his Westminster Conservative government would see the project through.

Following those comments, Plaid MS for South Wales East Ms Jewell accused Mr Johnson of "deliberately courting controversy to distract from his disastrous handling of the Covid-19 epidemic in England".

MORE NEWS:

She added: “Transport decisions such as whether to build an M4 relief road are devolved to Wales under the Government of Wales Act, a law built on two successful devolution referendums.

“It is astonishing to hear a British prime minister threatening to overrule the rule of law in this manner and proves once again that the Tories have no respect for the people of Wales.

“If Boris Johnson intends to carry out this threat then he will be met with fierce resistance – he should concentrate on trying to defeat the coronavirus rather than picking the mother of all constitutional battles."

Mr Johnson had been asked by Plaid MP Liz Saville-Roberts to explain the alleged "pessimism" of a Tweet posted by Welsh secretary Simon Hart.

The prime minister rejected that allegation, reiterating claims the Conservative government would "level up" all areas of the UK and promising to "do the things...that the Welsh Labour Government have failed to do" regarding motorway congestion in Newport.

Ms Jewell said the UK government would need to legislate to undermine devolution to carry out its threat, or ignore the law altogether.

The Black Route project was abandoned last June for economic and environmental reasons, with Mr Drakeford instead commissioning a transport commission to find alternative solutions to transport issues on and around the M4.

“The decision about which improvements will be delivered for the M4 around Newport is one the Welsh Parliament will take after it considers the findings of the South East Wales Transport Commission, which is due to report in the near future," Ms Jewell said.