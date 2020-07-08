TWO very lucky people in Chepstow were celebrating yesterday after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The neighbours netted the windfall when NP16 6PY was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Tuesday, July 7.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “What an amazing surprise for our winners. Congratulations to them and I hope they go and treat themselves to something nice with their winnings.”
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million to date.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.