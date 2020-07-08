The lack of proper scrutiny of the Welsh Government by the Welsh media has been shocking during this pandemic. Someone who gets all of their information from our state broadcaster, the BBC, might believe that our great helmsman Mark Drakeford was bravely and successfully stewarding us through this, while in Westminster our Prime Minister’s negligence was causing untold damage.

The reality is that the infection rate in Wales has been significantly higher than the infection rate in other parts of the UK, despite much less testing for infection here, yet most Wales-based media has instead focused on criticising the UK government.

Indeed, rather than bring this to the public’s attention, BBC Wales seems more interested in Mark Drakeford’s cheeseboard.

Mark Drakeford no doubt prefers it this way, as the Welsh Parliament, operating under Welsh Government guidance, has only two opportunities in six months to question him in person.

Instead, the Welsh public has had to rely on unedited press conferences, with no opposition voices, and questions asked by a Welsh media largely subsidised by the government they are supposed to be scrutinising.

The lack of proper scrutiny is not just limited to issues surrounding the Covid-19 crisis. When it was announced that Ineos was putting its plans to build a new 4x4 in Wales on hold, the BBC spoke to the Labour MS for the area, the Labour council leader, the Labour minister and the Labour funding union, with no opposition reply.

In the last few days the Welsh Government announced its plan to launch an ‘urgent audit of statues, street and building names to address Wales’ connections with the slave trade.’

Announcing the ‘urgent’ review, the First Minister said: "The Black Lives Matter movement has brought to the fore a number of important issues we need to address as a country."

Surely the most important issue we need to address as a country right now is why our infection rate has been so much higher than the rest of the UK, despite the Welsh Government’s supposed ‘deliberately cautious’ approach.

Management of the Covid-19 epidemic has been worse in Wales, with significantly higher infection rates, particularly for care homes. Our economy is also falling further behind England. Responsibility lies firmly with the Welsh Assembly Government, although we are now told to say Welsh Parliament or Senedd.