AN ADDITIONAL 600 teachers and 300 teaching assistants will be recruited in Wales next year to help schools recover from the coronavirus crisis.

The Welsh Government has announced £29 million funding to pay for the extra support, which will be mainly targeted at exam-age students who are taking their GCSEs and A-levels in 2021, as well as vulnerable pupils.

“I now want to ensure schools and pupils have the support they need by recruiting extra staff, to support the recovery phase and continue to raise standards as part of our national mission of education reform," education minister Kirsty Williams said.

The 900 extra staff will be recruited on a one-year fixed term contract and are expected to move into educational roles in the following school year, the Welsh Government said.

But Ms Williams said the scheme "was not a short-term fix" and would be accompanied by new professional learning resources for both new and existing teachers in Wales.

The extra teaching staff will also be deployed to support vulnerable and disadvantaged pupils of all ages.

“We must never lower our expectations for any of our young people, no matter their background," the minister said. "That is why thousands and thousands more learners in Wales now enter and gain a science GCSE, it is why we now outperform other nations for A-level results, and it is why thousands more are studying and succeeding at higher levels.

“I know that teachers and parents across the country share my determination not to lose that momentum. This extra investment and targeted support will ensure that the impact of time away from school over recent months is minimised."