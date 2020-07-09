A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MARC HARRIS, 23, of Caerleon House, Newport, was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drink-driving with 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MARIAN ROTARU, 42, of Alexandra Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-driving limit by driving with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving without insurance.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MORE NEWS:

MICHAEL DEAN PARKER, 33, of Mountbatten, Rhymney, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drink-driving with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

LACATUS AUGUSTIN-BUJOR, 44, of Cedar Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

REBECCA JANE LONG, 39, of Granville Street, Abertillery, was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending after she admitted driving without insurance.

She was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

DAVID ALAN LLEWELLYN MITCHELL, 50, of Thirlmere Place, Newport, was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending after he admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone.

He was also fined £146 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

SEBASTIAN PAPP, 30, of Courtybella Terrace, Newport, was banned from driving for six days due to repeat offending after he pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

RYAN PARRY, 31, formerly of Caerphilly, but now of Cardiff Prison, was banned from driving for three years due to repeat offending after he pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.