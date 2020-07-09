AN UNCLE is to go on trial this autumn accused of assaulting his nephew.
Gethin Prout, 44, of Taliesin, Forgeside, Cwmbran, denies causing Elliott Stephens grievous bodily harm with intent and inflicting grievous bodily harm.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Cwmbran on November 12, 2019.
His trial is due to take place in September on a date to be fixed.
Prout was represented by John Ryan and the prosecution by James Evans.
The defendant was granted conditional bail by Judge David Wynn Morgan following a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
