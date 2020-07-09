MONMOUTHSHIRE council is calling for businesses that would like to serve food and drink in outdoor spaces to get in touch.

As part of preparations to get the county's economy back up and running, the council has said it would like to create a ‘café culture’ environment in the area.

The plan aims to help cafes, pubs and restaurants with limited outdoor space by giving them the opportunity to place tables and chairs outside where there is space to do so safely.

Businesses will be asked to consider how much space there is on the pavement and the need to allow a 1.5m space for pedestrians. They will also be asked to consider how social distancing will be managed, areas which might be suitable for tables and chairs outdoors and the impact on road traffic.

The council’s cabinet member for infrastructure and neighbourhood services, Cllr Jane Pratt, said: “Given the latest Covid-19 regulations, it is likely many more establishments will be considering utilising outdoor spaces than ever before.

“I would urge owners of cafés, coffee shops, public houses and restaurants to take this opportunity to think about how the Café Culture approach could work for their premises and to make an application from July 13, when the hospitality sector is allowed to reopen.

“Every effort will be made to process these swiftly, however there may be a delay should demand be high.

“I have every hope this will not only help more businesses recover from the devastating financial impact of the pandemic, but it will also make our high streets even more attractive for returning shoppers.”

Interested businesses will be able to apply for permission via the MyMonmouthshire App, which can be found on the council website. The online application form will ask for additional supporting information such as a sketch of the area required and evidence of public liability insurance