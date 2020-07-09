A MAN is due to go on trial in the autumn after he pleaded not guilty to a heroin trafficking charge.

Taylor Blackley, 20, formerly of Broadmead Park, Newport, denies supplying heroin in the city on December 5, 2019.

He entered a not guilty plea to the charge before Judge Richard Williams at Cardiff Crown Court.

Blackley is due to stand trial on November 5 and it is expected to last two days.

MORE NEWS:

The defendant was represented by Harry Baker and the prosecution by Gareth James.

Blackley was granted conditional bail.