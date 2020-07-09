A MAN is due to go on trial in the autumn after he pleaded not guilty to a heroin trafficking charge.
Taylor Blackley, 20, formerly of Broadmead Park, Newport, denies supplying heroin in the city on December 5, 2019.
He entered a not guilty plea to the charge before Judge Richard Williams at Cardiff Crown Court.
Blackley is due to stand trial on November 5 and it is expected to last two days.
MORE NEWS:
- Thug who spat at police officers during coronavirus jailed
- Suspected drug dealer to go on trial over alleged £6m cocaine haul
- Four men appear in court on cocaine conspiracy charges after police raids
The defendant was represented by Harry Baker and the prosecution by Gareth James.
Blackley was granted conditional bail.
Comments are closed on this article.