POLICE would like to speak to an unidentified man after a burglary took place in Newport.
The Sun Health Club, on Stow Hill, was burgled on Tuesday, June 9 between 7.15pm and 7.30pm.
An investigation has since been launched, with enquires ongoing.
They would "like to speak to the male pictured in the CCTV image" in connection with the incident.
They believe he may have information which could assist with their enquiries.
(Do you know this man?)
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting the reference number: 2000204080.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact them through Facebook or Twitter.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We are investigating an burglary which took place at the Sun Health Club in Stow Hill, Newport. on Tuesday, June 9th, between 19.15am and 19.30am [sic].
"Enquiries are on-going and officers would like to speak to the male pictured in the CCTV image in connection with this incident.
"He may have information which can assist with our investigation.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting ref. number 2000204080.
"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact us via Facebook or Twitter."
