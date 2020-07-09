NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn remains one of the favourites to take the top job at Championship side Bristol City.

Lee Johnson was dismissed from the Robins after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Severnside derby rivals Cardiff City.

The result all-but ended the club’s hopes of making the play-offs and after four years at the helm, Johnson was relieved of duties.

And now Flynn – who since taking over at Rodney Parade has earned admirers across the football league – has been linked with a move over the border.

On Monday, the 39-year-old was the favourite with SkyBet.

And though he has since slipped down to second favourite, the bookies still see him as a viable option to take over at Ashton Gate.

Ex-Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has usurped Flynn to become the favourite.

The latest odds from SkyBet:

Chris Hughton – 8/13 (£10 returns £16.15)

Michael Flynn – 9/2 (£10 returns £55)

Aitor Karanka – 6/1 (£10 returns £70)

Steven Gerrard – 7/1 (£10 returns £80)

John Terry – 11/1 (£10 returns £120)

Mark Robins – 16/1 (£10 returns £170)

Nigel Adkins – 16/1 (£10 returns £170)

Mick McCarthy – 18/1 (£10 returns £190)

Slavisa Jokanovic – 18/1 (£10 returns £190)

READ MORE: Work to demolish Gwent roundabout will 'cut off our town at worst possible time' say business owners

READ MORE: Student had to pay for dad's funeral with loan and two credit cards

Flynn signed an "improved and extended" contract in October that runs until the summer of 2022 after he held talks with League One club Lincoln City.

He said at the time: "You're never going to stop rumours and if anybody links you do a club in a higher division, it is flattering. But I've got a very strong bond with this football club.

"I think everyone knows that this is a club close to my heart and, as much as it's flattering, I don't think it's fair that the speculation goes on all the time and I want to make it clear that I do intend to finish the job that I want to do."

"It doesn't always work out that way," he added. "You can be that successful that you get a Championship move or, if it goes downhill, you end up parting ways with a club.

"It works both ways, but I think that the stability that we've had over the past few years can really drive us on."

Since taking the reins at Rodney Parade in 2017, the 39-year-old spearheaded the Exiles' Great Escape from relegation to the National League, helped them boost the coffers with lucrative FA Cup giant-killing runs and led them to the 2019 League Two play-off final.

Those exploits have led to him being linked to a number of jobs but he has remained in charge of his hometown club.