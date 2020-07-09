ONE of Wales and Liverpool’s brightest prospects Neco Williams was close to signing for Manchester United when he was a youngster, his dad has revealed.

The 19-year-old right back made his first Premier League start last night as Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners over Brighton.

And despite the fact Williams was substituted at half-time, manager Jurgen Klopp said he was happy with the youngster’s performance.

Williams has earned admirers at Anfield and is close to a first-team senior debut for Wales.

(Liverpool's Neco Williams (left) and Manchester City's Phil Foden battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.)

Williams’ dad Lee says that his son was courting interest from a range of big clubs as a youngster.

Speaking to the The Leader, he said: “When he was at home, we had people messaging and knocking on the door asking him to sign this and sign that and he’s only too happy to do it.”

One of the interested clubs were footballing giant, and Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United.

“I’m a United fan and Neco followed his dad – as you do – and supported them when he was younger.

“He was training at both clubs and he had the choice and chose Liverpool.”

(Cefn Mawr teenager Neco Williams with his parents Emma and Lee.)

It has proved to be a good decision for the former Cefn United youngster, who started off as a striker, played right wing and has now ended up as a quality attacking right back.

The big obstacle in his way is Liverpool’s current player in the position - England right back Trent Alexander Arnold.

“He’s obviously one of the best right-backs in the world right now so every day I’m training with him I’m picking up little things each day and trying to bring it into my own game,” said Neco earlier in the campaign.

“Being there every day is a learning day for me and to train with one of the best teams in the world, if not the best team in the world right now, is going to make you a better player.

“Each day as it goes I don’t take for granted. I’m just grateful to be there every day.”

(Back then: Keelan Williams (right), pictured above and below at age of eight, was signed up by Liverpool FC, following in his big brother Neco's (left) footsteps.)

Williams made his bow in the dramatic 5-5 League Cup tie at home to Arsenal which the Reds won on penalties in October before featuring in the FA Cup ties against Sam Ricketts’ Shrewsbury Town as well as being in the World Club Championship winning squad that flew out to Qatar.

(Neco and Keelan as youngsters.)

Speaking after his first team bow, Williams said: “There are a lot of differences, with the fans and the people watching. The way you play has got to be the same, whether it’s 23s or first team, but the things around it are what makes it different.

“At the start, it can take some getting used to, but once you are two minutes into the game you forget about the fans and focus on the game. Well that’s what I try and do anyway.

“The debut was a dream come true, and to top it off with a win and an assist for Divock at the end was even better.

“It just happened too fast, I wish it went on forever.”

(Neco Williams was signed by Liverpool at an early age.)

That dream could end with a Premier League winners medal if he features in another two games before the end of the season.

Liverpool boss Klopp insists he will not be handing out Premier League appearances “like Christmas presents” despite the title having been secured.

In their last two matches Williams, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, who scored Liverpool’s second against Aston Villa on Sunday.