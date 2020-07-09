FOLLOWING the introduction of the booking system for the Household Waste Recycling Centre in New Inn, from Monday, July 13, vans and trailers will be able to drop off waste between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.
You must book a slot to be allowed into the site.
Visitors to the HWRC are asked to observe social distancing, and take their own gloves or hand sanitiser with them.
Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “Unlike the car booking system, residents with vans/trailers can only book a slot by phoning Call Torfaen. This is because a van permit also needs to be purchased. Bookings must be pre-booked, up to seven days in advance.”
