MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council will be offering one-hour free parking in its major towns in an attempt to help high streets post-lockdown.
The council will be introducing the free parking at Abergavenny, Chepstow and Monmouth car parks, while Blue Badge parking provision is being provided to encourage people to return.
One-hour free parking and additional Blue Badge parking provision will be introduced as follows in coming weeks.
Abergavenny
- 48 additional one-hour free spaces and 17 Blue Badge spaces (Tiverton Place car park) offsetting the restricted access to nine 30-minutes free spaces, eight disabled parking bays on Cross Street, and the loss of six 30-minutes free spaces on Frogmore Street.
- If accessed before the road closes at 10am, the Cross Street disabled parking bays remain available for use, and Blue Badge holders can exit via Market Street.
Chepstow
- 63 free long stay spaces at Chepstow Leisure Centre while the centre remains closed for business.
- 15 additional one-hour free spaces in addition to changing the 15 30-minutes free spaces on Welsh Street to one hour free.
- There will also be the provision of 10 additional disabled parking bays.
- The five spaces that are within the road closure on Bank Street will be reopened as soon as the amended legal order is in place and access is made safe for motorists and pedestrians.
Monmouth
- 35 additional one-hour free spaces and 12 additional disabled parking bays at Cornwall House car park, offsetting the loss of 35 30-minutes free spaces on Monnow Street.
- The disabled parking bays on Monnow Street and Blestium Street remain available for use, including the four bays just within the Monnow Street road closure.
Cllr Bob Greenland, deputy leader of Monmouthshire County Council, said: “It is our hope that the one hour free parking scheme will welcome more residents and visitors back into our towns, encouraging everyone to Shop Local, Shop Monmouthshire.
"We are also looking to offer some additional Blue Badge parking provision. It has always been our aim to do everything we can to help businesses get back on their feet after the devastating impact of COVID-19.
"We are hoping that the loss of income from our car parks will be offset by more people being able to feel confident in returning to our high streets, and spending their hard-earned money by shopping locally. This scheme will be in place until at least 30th September 2020.”