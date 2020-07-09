OUTDOOR tennis courts at a Newport sports centre have opened today for the first time since lockdown was imposed.

The outdoor tennis courts, at the Regional Pool and Tennis Centre based at Newport International Sports Village, are available for up to four people from a maximum of two households and are bookable for play between 8am and 8pm at a cost of £5 for 50 minutes.

Courts are bookable via the Newport Live website or the Newport Live app.

When using the courts, players are required to follow additional Covid-19 guidelines, which they will be sent, to help keep themselves and other people as safe as possible.

READ MORE:

Gwent coronavirus patients pay tribute to first-of-its kind rehabilitation scheme

The reopening of Newport Live’s outdoor courts is the first time members of the public will be able to use their facilities since their closure due to the coronavirus crisis on Friday, March 20.

The organisation is working hard behind the scenes to prepare their other services for reopening including cleaning and preparing their centres, updating the booking process, amending timetables and implementing safe distancing; all to ensure the safety of customers and colleagues once they are permitted to reopen.

Steve Ward, chief executive at Newport Live said: “After more than 100 days of closure for our services and facilities, it is great to be able to welcome back some of our customers to our outdoor courts.

"We are closely following government and sector advice and are busy getting the rest of our facilities ready to welcome back our members and users.

"In the meantime we are very proud to have been able to support vital projects like the Covid-19 rehabilitation programme being delivered by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board at the Velodrome and the return of some of Wales’ elite Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth Games potential athletes to training.”

Newport Live buildings have also been used to support the wider community including providing training facilities for Welsh elite athletes at the Regional Pool & Tennis Centre and hosting Wales' first post COVID-19 rehabilitation programme at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales.

To book a court on their website, visit newportlive.co.uk/sport-leisure/tennis/outdoor-courts