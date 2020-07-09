A NEWPORT drug dealer admitted trafficking heroin and crack cocaine on the city’s streets following a major undercover police operation.
Craig Sheen, of Chepstow Road, was arrested as part of Gwent’s Police covert Operation Solar which saw officers conduct a series of dawn raids last month.
The 34-year-old has pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying crack cocaine and one of being concerned in the supply of heroin.
MORE NEWS
Racist thug jailed for takeaway attack
In the Dock: Drink-drivers among motorists banned
Four men appear in court on cocaine conspiracy charges after police raids
The offences were committed between December 2019 and January.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Richard Williams told Sheen, represented by Gareth Williams, that his sentence was being adjourned.
It was explained to him this was happening so that he might be dealt with at the same time as other co-defendants who have pleaded guilty as a result of Operation Solar.
Six Newport men admitted class A drug trafficking offences last week.
Police officers smashing down a door in Newport during a series of raids in the operation targeting serious organised crime last month. Picture: Gwent Police
They were:
Delroy Lewis, 50, of Clarence Place, four counts of supplying heroin.
Kade Reynolds, 26, of Somerton Park, two counts of supplying heroin and one of supplying crack cocaine.
Dominic Horvath, 18, of Clifton Place, supplying crack cocaine.
Nicholas Holwell, 33, of Maesglas Road, supplying heroin.
Mason Quigley, 21, of Claremont, two counts of supplying heroin.
Sheldon Lewis, 22, of Lucas Street, three counts of supplying heroin and one each of being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in offering to supply heroin.
A seventh man who was arrested as part of Operation Solar, Mohammed Abbas, 21, of Vivian Road, was jailed for three years and eight months in June.
He admitted six counts of supplying crack cocaine and one count of attempting to supplying heroin.
Comments are closed on this article.