THERE have been no new coronavirus deaths in Gwent, Public Health Wales (PHW) report.
It now means that there has not been a laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 death in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area for nine days.
Two more people have tested positive for the disease, however.
There is one new case in both Newport and Caerphilly.
It is the second case in as many days in Newport.
READ MORE: Pupils to return to school in September - here's what it means
Today's figures come from 182 testing episodes carried out across Gwent.
Across Wales, four more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.
And there are 16 new cases, up three on the previous day.
Rhondda Cynon Taf saw the biggest daily increase, with three new cases.
READ MORE: Student had to pay for dad's funeral with loan and two credit cards
It comes as the education minister for Wales today unveiled the plan to return all pupils to school come September.
The Welsh Technical Advisory Group, which provides advice to the Welsh government, has this week recommended that schools “plan to open in September with 100 per cent of pupils physically present on school sites, subject to a continuing decline in the presence of Covid-19”.
Asked whether parents can be confident of sending their children back to school in September, Kirsty Williams said: "We have significant experience and have managed this safely. Over the last two weeks the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.