A MAN has thanked a Gwent Police officer for helping to save his life after suffering from a seizure - and he was later told he was "lucky to be alive".

Liam Angel, aged 25, of Llanhilleth, was a passenger in a car travelling on the A472 near Cwmbran when he suffered a seizure on May 15.

The family were on their way home from a trip to B&Q when the plasterer became unresponsive.

Mr Angel’s girlfriend was able to flag down a police car driven by PC David Davies, a dog handler with the force.

He said: “I just wanted to say thanks to PC Davies for pulling over and saving my life. He got me out of the car and put me in the recovery position. He called the ambulance and waited until they turned up.

“I can’t thank him enough. I can’t imagine what would have happened if he had not stopped. When I was brought in to hospital, the doctor said I was lucky to be alive.

“To me, PC Davies wasn’t just doing his job, he stopped and helped to save me - what an awesome guy. When this pandemic is all over I would love to thank him in person.”

Mr Angel spent five days in Nevill Hall Hospital before being released.

PC Davies has been with the force for 19 years and has been working as a dog handler for the past ten years.

Superintendent Glyn Fernquest said: “I am proud to have officers like PC Davies within the force. His quick-thinking actions helped to save the life of a member of our community.

“We wish the gentleman a full and speedy recovery.”

He added: “During this unprecedented health crisis, our officers continue to serve our communities and do their very best to keep everyone safe.”