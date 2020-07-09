A BROTHER who threw milk and cereal over his sister and then armed himself with a knife during a heated family argument has been locked up.

Correy Watts, 20, of Malpas Road, Newport, attacked Charlie Watts on April 14, prosecutor Nik Strobl said.

He pleaded guilty to assault by beating and the possession of a knife.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant has a history of violence which include threatening behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Strobl said that when Watts was arrested by police for attacking his sister, he asked officers: “Throwing milk over someone is an assault now is it?”

You’re a rapist. I’m going to stab you. I’m going to shoot you

The prosecutor outlined the defendant’s four previous for seven convictions.

In 2017, when he was 17, Watts was convicted of the possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Mr Strobl said: “In November 2018, he was convicted of battery on his then partner. He threatened to strangle her and said, ‘I’m going to kill you.’ “He grabbed a knife and said, ‘I’m going to kill you. I don’t care about going to prison. I’m not scared.”

Last year, Watts was convicted of a public order offence in Newport city centre.

Mr Strobl said: “On November 5, 2019, the defendant told a man at the Friars Walk bus stop, ‘You’re a rapist. I’m going to stab you. I’m going to shoot you. I’m going to kill you.’ “He then followed him into the Friars Walk shopping centre.”

Finally, last month, Watts was jailed for six weeks by Newport magistrates for being in breach of a community order imposed for that last offence.

Ieuan Bennett, mitigating, said his client had to learn how to bring his temper under control and “grow up”.

He added that Watts was a young father who “wants to become a responsible parent”.

Judge Richard Twomlow described the incident against the defendant’s sister as “unpleasant”.

Watts was locked up for a total of eight months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.