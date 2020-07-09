NEWPORT’S Welsh Parliament Members John Griffiths and Jayne Bryant have returned to the Senedd for the first time since March.

For the last three months, both have been holding ministers to account through the virtual Plenary system - which was set up after the lockdown restrictions came into place.

However, now a “hybrid Plenary” is in operation. Half of the members will return to the Senedd this week, with the second half taking their seats in the chamber next week.

“It’s a strange feeling to be back but it’s good to be able to see friends and colleagues again after a few months away," said Mr Griffiths, MS for Newport East.

"The virtual Plenary system has worked well over the last few months – but I am pleased we are now in a position where we are able to make a phased and safe return to the Senedd. I want to thank all the staff who have worked hard behind the scenes to make sure we can safely return.

MS for Newport West, Ms Bryant said: “The speed in which Senedd staff have been able to adapt to the current times has been incredible.

"Virtual meetings and this new hybrid model has meant that the Welsh Government has been scrutinised and questioned and Committee meetings have continued consistently through this pandemic. No Member has been left out due to shielding or health reasons.”