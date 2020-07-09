TOURISTS from Wales can visit 73 countries and territories without self-isolating on their return after the Welsh Government published its list of air bridges.
The list mirrors the one published by the UK Government for English residents, allowing visits to countries including Cyprus, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, and long-haul destinations such as Australia without having to quarantine.
It also means like England, countries including China, Portugal, Thailand, the Maldives and the US are among notable absentees.
In a statement to the Welsh Parliament on Thursday, first minister Mark Drakeford said the new regulations would apply from Friday July 10.
He said: “The responsibility for managing UK borders rests with the UK Government. The Welsh Government has, throughout this process, aimed to be constructive in enabling the UK Government achieve its policy objective.
“The UK Government has shared its methodology with us and this has been reviewed by the chief medical officer.”
Here is the fill list of countries you can visit:
- Andorra
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Aruba
- Australia
- Austria
- The Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
- Croatia
- Curacao
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominica
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Polynesia
- Germany
- Greece
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Guadeloupe
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- The Republic of Korea
- La Reunion
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Spain
- Saint Barthelemy
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turkey
- Vatican City
- Vietnam
These United Kingdom Overseas Territories can also be visited:
- The Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia in the Island of Cyprus
- Anguilla
- Bermuda
- British Antarctic Territory
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- British Virgin Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Falkland Islands
- Gibraltar
- Montserrat
- Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
- Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
- South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
- Turks and Caicos Islands