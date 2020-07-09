THREE police cars have been damaged in the space of eight days by vandals outside Bettws police station.

In two separate incidents, vandals threw rocks at the marked police cars parked outside the station, smashing windows and rendering the cars out of action.

One police car was damaged in the first incident took place at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, June 30.

The second incident occurred between 8.15pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday, July 8, and two response cars were damaged with rocks.

Sergeant Phil Welti, of the Newport west neighbourhood policing team, said: “This type of anti-social behaviour has huge ramifications for Gwent Police and our communities. These mindless acts of vandalism mean that three of our cars, all of which are response vehicles, are out of action.

“Our capacity to respond to emergency calls in Newport and the surrounding force area is diminished, until these vehicles are deemed roadworthy and safe to be used again by our officers.

“Away from the impact on our ability to respond to crime, these vehicles will need to be repaired and this will have a wider impact on resourcing.

“Our officers will be on patrol in the Bettws area as they have received further reports of anti-social behaviour occurring.

"We are now in the process of making enquiries to trace the offenders and are reviewing CCTV in the area.”

Anyone with information about this incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log references 2000231266 or 2000242165.

You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.