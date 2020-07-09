PUBLIC toilets in Torfaen's parks will re-open tomorrow (Friday) for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began.
The toilets at Pontypool Park and Cwmbran Boating Lake will open tomorrow with increased safety measures in place to protect against Covid-19.
However, the public toilets at Southfields in Cwmbran will not be re-opening tomorrow.
Torfaen council said a recommended one-out-one-in access system will be in place at its other sites, along with signs to encourage visitors to wash their hands thoroughly and practise social distancing.
The council accepted the new system could lead to longer queues, and asked visitors for "cooperation and understanding".
Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen's executive member for environment, said: “We appreciate the closure of these facilities has been inconvenient which is why we would like to thank everyone for your understanding and patience during this period of time.
“I would like to ask all users to follow the guidance provided at the facilities, along with the now well-known national guidance. I would also like to ask all users to treat the facilities with respect”.
Torfaen council's public toilets in Blaenavon and Pontypool town centre have remained open during the lockdown period.