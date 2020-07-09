BILLIONAIRE Sir Terry Matthews should use his own money to sustain the jobs at risk at the Celtic Manor Resort - which he owns, a Gwent MS has said.

Earlier today it was revealed around 450 jobs could be lost at the resort site due to difficulties relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sir Terry has an estimated net worth of more than £1.2 billion.

Plaid Cymru’s Delyth Jewell MS said: “The hardworking staff at Celtic Manor will be understandably furious to learn that their loyalty over many years is set to be paid back by being made redundant.

“Celtic Manor’s owner, Sir Terry Matthews, is a billionaire, so he has ample means to support the business financially until the Covid-19 crisis is over.

“Even if Sir Terry were to pay the full wages of these 450 staff for a whole year, it would hardly make a dent of one per cent to his own personal fortune - for him to turn his back on them now would be utterly disgraceful.”

Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East, said that the announcement laid bare the "devastating impact the pandemic is having".

"This is terrible news for employees at the Celtic Manor and International Convention Centre," she said.

"This announcement shows the devastating impact the pandemic is having on workers, families and the wider economy in our area and across the country.

"We'll do all we can as local political representatives to ensure that the workforce get any support that is available at this difficult time."

Cllr Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport City Council, said that the council hopes to be able to work with those at risk of losing their jobs.

“This is very sad news and my thoughts are with the employees and their families as they deal with this devastating blow," she said.

“The Celtic Manor group is a significant employer and contributor to the local economy but, like many businesses, it has been severely affected by the pandemic and lockdown.

“While much is being done to support businesses during the crisis, we have to recognise that for some of them, especially in certain sectors, it is not enough.

“I’m sure we will be working with our partners to offer help to those who are at risk of losing their jobs.”

Laura Anne Jones MS, local Senedd Member for South East Wales, said: "For the hundreds of families affected, this is truly devastating news. My heart goes out to those affected and I desperately hope job losses can be minimised.

"This news demonstrates how vital it is that the Welsh hospitality industry is allowed to open up as soon as possible - especially as hotels, restaurants and pubs were allowed to open just across the border in England nearly a week ago.

"I strongly urge Welsh Government Ministers to work with the Celtic Manor to help secure as many jobs as possible and to act to open up our economy."