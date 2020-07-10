LOCKDOWN measures in Wales will be further eased over the next three weeks, the first minister will announce later today.
Pubs, hair salons, and tattoo parlours are among the businesses which will be allowed to re-open for the first time since March.
And there's good news for children, too, who will be allowed to return to playgrounds.
Mark Drakeford will announce a phased re-introduction, with the lockdown easing gradually each Monday for the next three weeks.
First to re-open will be Wales' pubs, cafes, and restaurants next Monday (July 13) – but they can only trade outdoors.
Also re-opening on Monday will be hairdressers, barbers, and mobile hairdressers – all by appointment only.
On July 20, playgrounds and community centres across Wales will be allowed to re-open.
And the wider beauty industry, including tattooists, can now start preparing to re-open on the following Monday (July 27), as long as conditions allow it.
- The first minister will speak in more detail about the new measures at today's Welsh Government daily press conference, beginning at 12.30pm. You can follow along live on the South Wales Argus website.