A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

CONNOR GRIFFITHS, 19, of Ash Grove, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage.

He was ordered to pay £120 compensation upon his release from custody.

LEE ROBERT ADRIAN GREGORY, 48, of Cheam Place, Llanishen, Cardiff, was jailed for six weeks after he admitted stealing goods from the Co-op stores in Machen and Llanishen.

He must pay a £122 surcharge upon his release from custody.

MORE NEWS:

ANDREW MICHAEL CANNAN, 31, of High Street, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Cardiff.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

DAMIEN BERRY, 37, of Oaksford, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted four counts of driving while disqualified and four of driving without insurance.

He was also jailed for five months, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Berry must also pay £85 costs and a £128 surcharge.

CRAIG JOHN HATHERALL, 46, of Golwg y Bont, Blackwood, was fined £100 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 49mph in a 40mph zone in Neath.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with three points.

MOHAMMED JEWEL ABEDIN, 20, of New Ruperra Street, Newport, was fined £84 after he admitted being in such a position that he could not have proper control of a motor vehicle on the A48 in Cardiff.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

AMY GRIFFITHS, 30, of High Street, Blaina, was fined £68 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone in Pontyclun.

She must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DYLAN CHEQUER, 18, of Ynys Las, Nelson, Caerphilly, was fined £120 after he admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOE ROBERT SAVAGE, 22, of Canning Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

JEFFERY WAYNE WHITE, 48, of Britannia Terrace, Pengam, was fined £139 after he admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONNOR ANTHONY O'MALLEY, 28, of Weare Close, Bettws, Newport, was fined £300 after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.