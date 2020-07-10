YOUNG people in Wales have been learning about the country's history through an unlikely medium, with some of our most iconic structures recreated in video game Minecraft.

During the constraints of Covid-19, a new adventure for the young people of Wales was developed online, as they came to learn about their history, stone by stone, through the popular building game.

Mentrau Iaith Cymru have worked together to offer young people digital opportunities through the Welsh language while recreating significant buildings in Welsh history.

Castell Dinas Brân and the village of Capel Celyn have already been built and broadcast live on social media.

READ MORE:

Richard Owen, Menter Iaith Môn (the Anglesey Language Enterprise), said: “The spirit of our grandparents lives on in these young people, when you see the energy and ingenuity they have in rebuilding their heritage on Minecraft.

"We are about to release a video showing in minutes how Castell Dinas Bran rose from the first stone to a great structure.

"The village of Capel Celyn, including the Chapel, is also a marvel, but of course history is history so there may be surprises for some of the children as the village disappears under the floodwater of the Tryweryn dam.

"In essence, the activity allows young people to socialize and work together in Welsh, essential skills for the future workplace, while also having fun and developing a greater depth of understanding of their history.”

The next project will be to recreate Aberlleiniog Castle.

The original pilot group were children local to Anglesey, Denbigh and Caerphilly, but it’s planned now to extend the project to include 7-11-year-old children from across Wales.

The project will be registered on a first-come first-served basis.

The initial registration can be made by emailing contact details to rich@mentermon.com