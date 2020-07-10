A TEENAGER is facing a lengthy custodial sentence after he admitted a catalogue of rapes and sexual assaults committed against a girl under the age of 13.
Connor Laing, 18, of Park View, Ebbw Vale, entered his guilty pleas before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.
He admitted six counts of rape and four of sexual assault.
The court heard how he was aged 14 at the time of the offences.
Laing’s sentence was adjourned for the preparation of reports.
The defendant was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Heath Edwards.
Judge Daniel Williams said the results of the psychological and Probation Service reports would go towards determining how long his custodial sentence would be.
Laing was granted conditional bail and his sentence date was fixed for August 20.
