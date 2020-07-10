AS A thank you for their hard word during the pandemic, NHS staff are being offered free accommodation in Ibiza next year.

The Ibizan government said the free accomodation is one way they're supporting the 'Together for Health Heroes’ campaign.

Here's everything you need to know about the offer.

Together for Health Heroes

The Together for Health Heroes website explains that the campaign’s mission is “to find at least 1,000 best in class accommodation providers in Europe and give back to these healthcare heroes in 2021.”

The idea came about in March, when the organisation wanted to do something to say thank you to healthcare workers.

The website says, “Together we are driving change by celebrating and rewarding those who put our community, family and friends first during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Unprecedented times highlight exceptional people. We thank those who we have trusted with our lives, by gifting them our homes and hotels in Ibiza and across Europe.”

The Tourism Councillor of Ibiza, Juan Miguel Costa, told local paper Diario de Ibiza that the initiative aims to “compensate those who have looked after us, risking their lives in many cases, and who deserve that we all do our share to make sure they have holidays that meet high expectations.”

When will the free holidays take place?





The Together for Health Heroes organisation says that the holidays for healthcare workers will take place next April, May and October, and include a free stay for a week.

So far, 62 accommodations in Europe have been offered, including rooms in hotel chains Atzaro, OD Hoteles, Concept Hotel Group and Aguas de Ibiza.

Staff from NHS hospitals, care homes and hospices will be included in the initiative, which is currently asking for submissions.

Who is eligible and how can I apply?





The organisation explains that it is “currently working with the healthcare community and some of the most reputable hospitals in Europe to define a fair nomination and selection process to reward those fighting on the COVID-19 frontline”.

Participation is only valid for healthcare workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic - you will be required to complete a verification process at the next stage.

You can subscribe by following the ‘Are You A Hero?’ section on the website, and you will then be alerted as soon as the nomination process is live and ready for you to apply.