CAMPSITES in Wales could re-open from July 25, the First Minister has said.

Mark Drakeford – who will provide more details on Wales’ lockdown changes at 12.30pm today – has set the possible date following the re-opening of sites in England and Scotland.

"They will be able to re-open, provided we make a success of the re-opening of self-contained accommodation," he told BBC 5 Live.

"Campsites have shared facilities, and it is not just like going into a toilet in a shop - you have to use the shared facilities.

“There are showers, kitchens, toilets and so on.

“We need to make sure campsites in Wales are well prepared, are safe to re-open.”

But he warned that campsites would only open if coronavirus rates continue to fall.

"They have a fortnight now to prepare, and then from the 25th of July, providing all is well, people will be able to use those facilities as well."

He added: "We ask people to come to Wales and to visit safely.

"Come to Wales and enjoy everything we have to offer."

It comes as a host of lockdown changes have been announced.

First to re-open will be Wales' pubs, cafes, and restaurants next Monday (July 13) – but they can only trade outdoors.

Also re-opening on Monday will be hairdressers, barbers, and mobile hairdressers – all by appointment only.

On July 20, playgrounds and community centres across Wales will be allowed to re-open.

And the wider beauty industry, including tattooists, can now start preparing to re-open on the following Monday (July 27), as long as conditions allow it.