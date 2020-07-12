PIGS in blankets are seen as a 'once a year' treat to be enjoyed at Christmas- but they're currently being sold in Marks & Spencer stores.
These maple glaze pigs in blankets are being marketted as a summer treat- and a great addition to summer barbecues.
The pigs in blankets are the supermarket's new barbecue range that also includes Japanese-inspired Yakitori chicken thigh skewers with a sticky glaze, and king prawn skewers, which are coated in a chilli, garlic, and paprika marinade.
The team at M&S says, “These pork sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon and come completed with a maple glaze.
"Ideal for throwing on the BBQ and bringing arguably the best thing about Christmas to your summer feast and are perfect nibbles before the main event.”
How much will they cost?
The new barbecue range is priced as follows:
- Pigs in Blankets 346g - £4
- Chilli, Garlic & Paprika Prawn Skewers 115g - £4
- Chicken Thigh Yakitori Skewers 290g - £4
Each are available on the M&S 'three for £10' offer.
