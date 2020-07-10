HAIRDRESSERS, barbers and most indoor tourist attractions will reopen on Monday, first minister Mark Drakeford has announced.

Mr Drakeford revealed the latest lockdown news at today’s daily coronavirus briefing, which is taking place now.

Immediate changes will come into effect tomorrow, when self-contained accommodation opens.

On Monday, the following can reopen:

Hairdressers and barbers

Outdoor cinemas

Pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants

Indoor visitor attractions

Places of worship

The first minister called on close contact services such as beauty salons and tattooists to get ready to reopen on July 27, while tourist accommodation with shared facilities – such as camp sites – should get ready for July 25.

From July 20, playgrounds, community centres and outdoor gyms will be able to reopen gradually as long as social distancing measures are put in place.

Speaking at today’s briefing, Mr Drakeford said: “Together we are making good progress to tackle the spread of this virus.

“It is thanks to the efforts we have made that we are able to lift restrictions and reopen more parts of our society.”

For these close contact services to reopen, Mr Drakeford said there will be tweaks to the two-metre social distancing laws in Wales.

While the two-metre rule will remain law, those businesses who cannot reasonably adhere to that distance will be able to reduce it, provided they show they are using other transmission mitigation measures such as shields.

The Welsh government is also making changes to the regulations to allow larger groups of up to 30 people outdoors to allow sports and leisure activities to take place outdoors, as well as collective worship.

Asked about when indoor gyms and the arts would reopen, Mr Drakeford said they would be considered in time for the next review on July 30.

More to follow.