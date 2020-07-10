A MAN has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a 65-year-old Cwmbran woman by dangerous driving after a road crash last summer.
Iestyn Jones, 52, of Old Tram Road, Tafarnaubach, Tredegar, denied the charge at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.
He is alleged to have caused the death of Shirley Culleton while driving a Hyundai IX35 on the A4046 bypass in Cwm, near Ebbw Vale.
The defendant also pleaded not guilty to causing serious injury to Michael Culleton by dangerous driving.
Jones was represented by Matthew Roberts and the prosecution by Owen Williams.
Judge David Wynn Morgan granted the defendant unconditional bail and the case was adjourned to September 4.
