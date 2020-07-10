AN INQUEST has been opened into the death of a 93-year-old man who died following a car crash.
Great-grandfather Ivor ‘Norman’ Hadley died at the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff at 2.20pm on June 14, 2020, days after being involved in a collision with a van on Havard’s Row, Rhymney.
Newport Coroner's Court court heard how Mr Hadley, of Ramsden Street in Rhymney, was in the crash at 9.45am on June 11, and emergency services including police and paramedics were immediately called to the scene.
On June 17 the family of Mr Hadley paid tribute to him, saying: “Loving husband, father and great-grandfather.
“Norman was a selfless person who would do anything to help others, always happy to be active and busy doing little jobs – even at 93 years old.
“He was very well known and loved by the local community.
“To lose him in such tragic circumstances has come as a massive shock to all the family. It will leave an emptiness that will never be filled. We are completely devastated.”
A post-mortem was carried out on June 22 into Mr Hadley’s death, and a full inquest has been adjourned until July 22, 2021 to obtain further information.
Gwent Police are continuing their enquiries into Mr Hadley’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police quoting 101, reference number 2000204937.