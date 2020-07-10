NEWPORT Central Library will be the first of the city's libraries to open up following the coronavirus pandemic.
The library will re-open from Tuesday, July 14, and will be open Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 4pm.
A reduced service will be offered, with members having to pre-book an appointment slot to visit in order to collect items reserved online and browse from a small range of unreserved fiction books.
Visits will be limited to two people and fifteen minutes per booking.
All other services, including access to IT equipment, will not be available in the first instance.
Work will continue to take place to re-open the city's other libraries.
Whilst physical services being restored, Newport’s libraries continue to offer members access to digital services such as e-books, audiobooks and magazines.
All current book loans will be automatically extended, whilst fees and overdue charges will continue to be suspended.
Members are asked to hold on to any books they have checked out at present, and avoid returning them until physical services are fully restored.
More information on what to expect, and how to book an appointment to visit, can be found on the council’s website.