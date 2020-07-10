THERE have been no new deaths from the coronavirus in Wales, Public Health Wales (PHW) reports.

It is the second time in four days that no new deaths have been recorded.

It also means that there has not been a Covid-19 death in Gwent for ten days straight.

There is one new case in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

The location is as yet unknown, with PHW not uploading the locations of today's cases.

However, Caerphilly's cumulative cases total has risen from 723 to 724, suggesting this is where the new case is.

Across Wales, ten more have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Betsi Cadwaldr Health Board saw the largest increase, with seven.

READ MORE: Every lockdown change Mark Drakeford just announced

It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford announced a host of changes to the lockdown.

Mr Drakeford said: “Together we are making good progress to tackle the spread of this virus.

“It is thanks to the efforts we have made that we are able to lift restrictions and reopen more parts of our society.”

For close contact services to reopen, Mr Drakeford said there will be tweaks to the two-metre social distancing laws in Wales.

While the two-metre rule will remain law, those businesses who cannot reasonably adhere to that distance will be able to reduce it, provided they show they are using other transmission mitigation measures such as shields.